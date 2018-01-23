At Least 1 Dead, Several Wounded After Gunman Opens Fire at Kentucky High School

At least one person is dead and multiple injuries have been reported after a gunman opened fire on a Kentucky high school Tuesday.

Authorities were called at about 9 a.m. to Marshall County High School in Benton, where one victim was confirmed dead, according to local reports.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin called the shooting “tragic” in a tweet not long after the news first broke.

“One confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us…” the governor wrote.

Bevin said a suspect is in custody.

Check back at InsideEdition.com for updates to this breaking news story.

