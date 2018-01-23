Bill Cosby Gives Surprise Performance in First Stand-Up Appearance Since 2015

Bill Cosby was helped to the stage as he made a surprise appearance at a Philadelphia club Monday night. 

It was the first time Cosby has performed live since 2015 and the impromptu gig at the LaRose Jazz Club was in front of just 50 people. 

The 80-year-old comedian made several references to his blindness, asking at one point where the audience was. 

Cosby, wearing a grey hoodie with the words “Hello Friends” on it, managed to play the drums with the house band.

“I came here tonight to enjoy being with my friends, the musicians and the people who came,” he said. 

Cosby hasn’t performed publicly since 2015, when he found himself at the center of a sexual assault scandal. More than 50 women have come forward with allegations that the legendary comedian engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior allegations that Cosby denies.  

A criminal trial ended in a hung jury and his retrial is set for April.

