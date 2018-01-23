Budweiser no longer listed as one of America’s three favorite beers

FILE - Budweiser beer cans. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It appears the King of Beers is no longer king of the hill.

According to sales estimates from Beer Marketer’s Insights, Budweiser is no longer one of America’s three most popular beers. It’s now fallen to No. 4 overall.

The company does still have a beer in the top spot with Bud Light leading the way. Coors Light is in second place followed by Miller Lite in third.

Accordinng to the trade publication, Bud Light’s shipping volume fell by 2 million barrels last year. That’s the biggest yearly drop the trade publication has recorded since it started tracking sales in the mid-1970s.

So what’s led to the decline? Part of it has to do with the rise of craft beers.

10 years ago, the top 10 brands accounted for nearly 66% of the beer industry. Today, they only hold 50% of the market as craft brewers continue to find their way into your fridge at home.

