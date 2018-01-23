Cincinnati man wanted for climbing into window, assaulting victim

By Published: Updated:
CREDIT: Crime Stoppers

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Cincinnati-area Crime Stoppers are looking for a man accused of climbing through a window and assaulting someone.

Michael Mann, 34, is described as being 6’3″ and 185 pounds. He has multiple face tattoos and is wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Police say he is known to live in the Price Hill neighborhood.

Cincinnati.com reports the victim has a child with Mann.

Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3040.

