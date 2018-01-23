Columbus police searching for suspect who used stolen cards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are searching for a man suspected of stealing a car from a woman’s driveway and using the victim’s credit cards at a gas station.

According to Columbus police, the victim left her car running when she parked in the driveway of her sister’s home on Cheaves Place. She said the doors were unlocked, but she had the key with her. The vehicle runs without the key.

When she went outside, police said the victim’s vehicle, along with her purse, clothing, jewelry and bible were stolen.

Police say her credit card was used a short time later at a Speedway at Cleveland Avenue and Ferris Road. It was used again at a Sunoco at Huy Road and Cleveland Avenue.

Police say everything except the credit cards was recovered.

Police ask anyone with info on this suspect’s identity to contact Det. Fitzpatrick in the Auto Theft Unit at 645-0139 or dfitzpatrick@columbuspolice.org.