FULL LIST: The 90th Academy Awards nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Guillermo del Toro’s lavish monster romance “The Shape of Water” has landed a leading 13 nominations and Greta Gerwig became just the fifth woman nominated for best director by the Academy Awards.

“Mudbound” cinematographer Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman ever nominated in the category in nominations announced Tuesday.

The film academy voted in nine films as best picture contenders: “The Shape of Water,” ”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” ”Lady Bird,” ”Get Out,” ”The Post,” ”Dunkirk,” ”Call Me By Your Name” and “Phantom Thread.”

“The Shape of Water” came just shy of tying the record of 14 nominations shared by “All About Eve,” ”Titanic” and “La La Land.”

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet in “Call Me by Your Name”

in “Call Me by Your Name” Daniel Day-Lewis in “Phantom Thread”

in “Phantom Thread” Daniel Kaluuya in “Get Out”

in “Get Out” Gary Oldman in “Darkest Hour”

in “Darkest Hour” Denzel Washington in “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe in “The Florida Project”

in “The Florida Project” Woody Harrelson in “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

in “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” Richard Jenkins in “The Shape of Water”

in “The Shape of Water” Christopher Plummer in “All the Money in the World”

in “All the Money in the World” Sam Rockwell in “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins in “The Shape of Water”

in “The Shape of Water” Frances McDormand in “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

in “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” Margot Robbie in “I, Tonya”

in “I, Tonya” Saoirse Ronan in “Lady Bird”

in “Lady Bird” Meryl Streep in “The Post”

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige in “Mudbound”

in “Mudbound” Allison Janney in “I, Tonya”

in “I, Tonya” Lesley Manville in “Phantom Thread”

in “Phantom Thread” Laurie Metcalf in “Lady Bird”

in “Lady Bird” Octavia Spencer in “The Shape of Water”

Best animated feature film of the year

“The Boss Baby” Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito

Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito “The Breadwinner” Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo

Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo “Coco” Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson “Ferdinand” Carlos Saldanha

Carlos Saldanha “Loving Vincent” Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart

Achievement in cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049” Roger A. Deakins

Roger A. Deakins “Darkest Hour” Bruno Delbonnel

Bruno Delbonnel “Dunkirk” Hoyte van Hoytema

Hoyte van Hoytema “Mudbound” Rachel Morrison

Rachel Morrison “The Shape of Water” Dan Laustsen

Achievement in costume design

“Beauty and the Beast” Jacqueline Durran

Jacqueline Durran “Darkest Hour” Jacqueline Durran

Jacqueline Durran “Phantom Thread” Mark Bridges

Mark Bridges “The Shape of Water” Luis Sequeira

Luis Sequeira “Victoria & Abdul” Consolata Boyle

Achievement in directing

“Dunkirk” Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan “Get Out” Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele “Lady Bird” Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig “Phantom Thread” Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson “The Shape of Water” Guillermo del Toro

Best documentary feature

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman

Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman “Faces Places” Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda “Icarus” Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan “Last Men in Aleppo” Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen

Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen “Strong Island” Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes

Best documentary short subject

“Edith+Eddie” Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405” Frank Stiefel

Frank Stiefel “Heroin(e)” Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon “Knife Skills” Thomas Lennon

Thomas Lennon “Traffic Stop” Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

Achievement in film editing

“Baby Driver” Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos “Dunkirk” Lee Smith

Lee Smith “I, Tonya” Tatiana S. Riegel

Tatiana S. Riegel “The Shape of Water” Sidney Wolinsky

Sidney Wolinsky “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” Jon Gregory

Best foreign language film of the year

“A Fantastic Woman” Chile

Chile “The Insult” Lebanon

Lebanon “Loveless” Russia

Russia “On Body and Soul” Hungary

Hungary “The Square” Sweden

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“Darkest Hour” Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick “Victoria & Abdul” Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard “Wonder” Arjen Tuiten

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“Dunkirk” Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer “Phantom Thread” Jonny Greenwood

Jonny Greenwood “The Shape of Water” Alexandre Desplat

Alexandre Desplat “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” John Williams

John Williams “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” Carter Burwell

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

from “Mudbound” Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson “Mystery Of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name”

Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

from “Call Me by Your Name” Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens “Remember Me” from “Coco”

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

from “Coco” Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez “Stand Up For Something” from “Marshall”

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

from “Marshall” Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best motion picture of the year

“Call Me by Your Name” Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers

Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers “Darkest Hour” Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers “Dunkirk” Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers “Get Out” Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers

Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers “Lady Bird” Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill, Producers

Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill, Producers “Phantom Thread” JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers

JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers “The Post” Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers “The Shape of Water” Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers

Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Achievement in production design

“Beauty and the Beast” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer “Blade Runner 2049” Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola “Darkest Hour” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer “Dunkirk” Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis “The Shape of Water” Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

Best animated short film

“Dear Basketball” Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant “Garden Party” Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon “Lou” Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

Dave Mullins and Dana Murray “Negative Space” Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata “Revolting Rhymes” Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer

Best live action short film

“DeKalb Elementary” Reed Van Dyk

Reed Van Dyk “The Eleven O’Clock” Derin Seale and Josh Lawson

Derin Seale and Josh Lawson “My Nephew Emmett” Kevin Wilson, Jr.

Kevin Wilson, Jr. “The Silent Child” Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton “Watu Wote/All of Us” Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

Achievement in sound editing

“Baby Driver” Julian Slater

Julian Slater “Blade Runner 2049” Mark Mangini and Theo Green

Mark Mangini and Theo Green “Dunkirk” Richard King and Alex Gibson

Richard King and Alex Gibson “The Shape of Water” Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

Achievement in sound mixing

“Baby Driver” Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis

Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis “Blade Runner 2049” Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth

Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth “Dunkirk” Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo “The Shape of Water” Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier

Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

Achievement in visual effects

“Blade Runner 2049” John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick

Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick “Kong: Skull Island” Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus

Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould “War for the Planet of the Apes” Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist

Adapted screenplay

“Call Me by Your Name” Screenplay by James Ivory

Screenplay by James Ivory “The Disaster Artist” Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber “Logan” Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold

Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold “Molly’s Game” Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin “Mudbound” Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Original screenplay

“The Big Sick” Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani “Get Out” Written by Jordan Peele

Written by Jordan Peele “Lady Bird” Written by Greta Gerwig

Written by Greta Gerwig “The Shape of Water” Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro

Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” Written by Martin McDonagh