Epic Dance-Off in the Stands Takes Center Stage at NBA Game

Two women stole the show during a recent Houston Rockets game as they were caught on the Jumbotron having a legendary dance-off.

The battle for the best moves took place Thursday as the Rockets hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During the game, the women were seen showcasing their moves on the Toyota Center’s Jumbotron.

Neither competitor appeared intent on backing down as the camera cut to each of them. The dance-off started with Missy Elliot’s “Lose Control” and escalated quickly.

As one of the women gyrated to Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It,” her opponent removed her jacket, rolled up her sleeves and busted out a body roll.

While no winner was officially declared, many believe the contest ended in a draw.

