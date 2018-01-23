Former ‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Loses an Astonishing 100 Pounds in Prison: Report

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has revealed a stunning prison transformation in which she has reportedly lost 100 pounds.

Miller went to prison in July for bankruptcy fraud. Before she was locked away, she broke down in tears as she described to Inside Edition how scared she was.

“The fear of the unknown is great,” she said.

But now, it appears prison is agreeing with her.

She’s lost more than 10 dress sizes and there is reportedly a noticeable change in her face, neck and shoulders.

It’s not just prison food that’s causing the dramatic weight loss. Dr. Michael Russo performed gastric sleeve surgery on the dance teacher three months before she began her sentence.

“The stomach is about the size of a football or two-liter bottle,” Dr. Russo said. “I removed 80 percent of the stomach.”

Inside Edition obtained a letter Miller wrote behind bars.

“You can’t imagine how much I am looking forward to a new look!” she wrote.

One woman seen in a prison photo with Miller is Tammy Griffin, who says her daughter received dance lessons from her.

“She looks amazing,” Griffin said of Miller.

Griffin says that because the prison food is not good and Miller is without have her favorite condiment — Heinz ketchup — it is making it difficult.

Griffin added that working out is hard for Miller because everything is done on concrete, but she’s “making the most of it.”

RELATED STORIES



Ex-‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Gets Last-Minute Reprieve Before Prison Sentence





‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Shares Her Fears Over Possibly Going to Prison





‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Indicted on Bankruptcy Fraud Charges

