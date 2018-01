COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A house fire suspected to be caused by a lightning strike in south Columbus injured two firefighters last night.

The fire occurred in the 300 block of Sycamore Street near the intersection of Sycamore and Brut Street.

The Columbus Division of Fire says the two occupants escaped safely, but two firefighters were injured after the ceiling collapsed.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin says the two firefighters are expected to be released from the hospital this morning.