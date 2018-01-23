Officials investigating bomb threat at Galion Middle School

GALION, OH (WCMH) — The Galion City School District says it received a bomb threat Tuesday morning at Galion Middle School.

The Galion City Police Department and Galion Fire Department are working to dispatch bomb sniffing dogs to the school, according to the district.

Parents and families are asked to remain calm and stay away from the school campus.

