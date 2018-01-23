One injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has been injured in a shooting in west Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the area of 78 N. Oakley Ave. in the North Hilltop neighborhood around 6:04pm Tuesday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Mount Carmel West in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. No further details were immediately available.

