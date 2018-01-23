School bus slides down icy road in Massachusetts, crashes into car

Published: Updated:

SUTTON, MA (WCMH) – A school bus was caught on camera sliding down an icy Massachusetts road Tuesday morning.

Twenty-nine children were aboard the bus when this happened Tuesday morning. A woman in the neighborhood caught it all on camera.

You can see the bus backing up then sliding down the icy street. It slid over a mailbox and stopped only after hitting a car.

The driver of the car stepped out of his vehicle before the crash.

Police confirmed nobody was hurt.

Both drivers were able to eventually drive away under their own power.

