One dead, multiple injuries after shooting at Kentucky high school

BENTON, KY (WCMH) — At least one person was killed in a shooting at a high school in Marshall County, Kentucky, and the reported shooter has been taken into custody.

Crews were called to the scene at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky just after 9:00am this morning, NBC affiliate WPSD reports. The station reports there is a heavy police presence and multiple ambulances on the scene.

ALERT: KSP has confirmed a school shooting at Marshall County High School with multiple victims, one of which has been pronounced dead. KSP Post 1 is setting up a media staging area and more details will available soon — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018

NBC4 sister station WKRN reports the school remains on lockdown while authorities process the scene.

The condition and ages of the wounded was not immediately known.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin issued the following details on his Twitter account.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us…

Detective Jody Cash with the Kentucky State Police said the “situation is no longer active.”

The school shooting in Kentucky comes one day after a school shooting in Texas where police say a 15-year-old female student was injured after being shot by a 16-year-old male student.

