The fight to end hunger is waged on many fronts. and it’s not just about getting any old food items to those who need it. It’s about providing options that are healthy and balanced.
That’s the holistic approach embraced by the Mid-Ohio Foodbank and it’s South Side Roots Cafe Market and Kitchen.
South Side Roots Cafe, Market, and Kitchen
The fight to end hunger is waged on many fronts. and it’s not just about getting any old food items to those who need it. It’s about providing options that are healthy and balanced.