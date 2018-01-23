Teen with Down Syndrome Sinks Incredible Half-Court Shot During Basketball Game

It was a shot of a lifetime for one Nebraska teen as he tossed a basketball behind his back from half court — and nailed it.

James Meiergerd, 18, who has Down syndrome, sank a backwards, half-court trick shot on Jan. 15.

The remarkable moment occurred during halftime at a high school basketball game and instantly made Meiergerd the MVP of the night.

Video of the teen even caught the attention of the famed Harlem Globetrotters, who invited him to be their guest when they come to town in April.

RELATED STORIES



These Pandas Clearly Don’t Know How to Play Basketball





NYPD Cop Leaves Kids Stunned With Insane Basketball Shot





11-Year-Old Girl Crosses Up Brother on Basketball Court: ‘He Was Upset’

