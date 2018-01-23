Teen with Down Syndrome Sinks Incredible Half-Court Shot During Basketball Game

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

It was a shot of a lifetime for one Nebraska teen as he tossed a basketball behind his back from half court — and nailed it. 

James Meiergerd, 18, who has Down syndrome, sank a backwards, half-court trick shot on Jan. 15. 

The remarkable moment occurred during halftime at a high school basketball game and instantly made Meiergerd the MVP of the night. 

Video of the teen even caught the attention of the famed Harlem Globetrotters, who invited him to be their guest when they come to town in April.

