This is Us After Show – 1/23/2018

(WCMH) — Laying the groundwork for the reveal of the biggest mystery in the show, will we finally find out how Jack dies? Now we know how the fire started, but what happened next?

In tonight’s episode, once again Kevin found himself feeling like third-best and Rebecca found herself trying to help him heal his emotional and physical wounds.

“I think like any mother, Rebecca wants her children to live happy, healthy lives,” said Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca. “Everyone was going through something differently and I think that’s again what throws everything off for Rebecca. Because she has to rack her brain and think back along the lines of their entire childhood.”

“Kevin has this … He’s got a lot of work to do. He’s got a lot of people to thank, but he’s got a lot of people to apologize to,” said Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin. “It’s not just Band-Aids that he’s putting on.”

See what the writers and actors have to say in the video above.

Watch the next episode of This is Us after the Super Bowl on NBC4.