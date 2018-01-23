Top Spots: 10 best places to get pie in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Happy National Pie Day!

From bakeries to restaurants, central Ohio has many great places to grab a slice if you don’t feel like baking up your own. I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorites were, and here’s what they said:

Just Pies

Like the name says, Just Pies is a central Ohio-born family bakery that focuses strictly on — you guessed it — pies. With locations in the Worthington-Clintonville area, Westerville and Gahanna, you’re never far from the best pies in the Columbus area. The bakery features more than 30 pies on their menu, including four no-sugar added pies. Viewers rave about the banana cream pie and the peanut butter silk pie.

Der Dutchman

Der Dutchman came in a close second for NBC4 viewers. Located in Plain City, Der Dutchman is known for Amish home-style cooking, and that extends to their selection of pies. With over 25 pies on their dessert menu, you’ll be sure to find something to satisfy your sweet tooth.

8 Sisters Bakery

With two locations in Mt. Gilead, 8 Sisters Bakery is a favorite among Morrow County residents. They make all kinds of baked goods, including some of the best doughnuts around. They feature over 20 pies on the menu, including favorites like apple and pecan.

Henry’s Restaurant

Henry’s Restaurant is a hidden gem just a short drive away from Columbus in West Jefferson. All of their pies are homemade, and their customers rave about the banana cream pie and the strawberry rhubarb pie. Their selection of pies include: pecan, sugar cream, custard, pumpkin, chocolate, coconut, lemon, butterscotch, peanut butter, pineapple, banana, strawberry, and strawberry banana. They also have specialty pies, including Buckeye pie, Almond Joy pie, chocolate-covered strawberry pie and more. Other flavors may be available upon request.

MCL Restaurant & Bakery

This Indiana-based chain started in the 1950s and has spread throughout the Midwest, with two locations in central Ohio: one in Upper Arlington and one in Whitehall. Their delicious homemade pie menu features coconut cream, pumpkin, pecan, cherry, lite and custard pies as well as dessert specialties like fruit and cream pies. Plus, they’re celebrating National Pie day with a free slice of pie on Tuesday.

Dough Mama Café & Bakery

If you’re looking for delicious pie that holds true to traditional roots but adds a modern twist, Dough Mama is the place for you. This Clintonville bake shop makes pies entirely from scratch using high-quality ingredients with a focus on local sourcing. Their current pie menu features maple bourbon pecan pie, honey apple pie, ginger cranberry pear crumble pie, egg nog cream pie and purple sweet potato pie, all available by the slice or the whole pie.

Watt’s Family Restaurant

Watt’s Family Restaurant has been a Utica favorite for over a century. While the ownership has changed, the recipes that keep customers coming back are still the same, including the pie recipes. The wide assortment of pies on the menu changes, so if you visit, be sure to check with your server about which pies are being served that day.

Mrs. Goodman’s Baking Co.

Located in Worthington, Mrs. Goodman’s Baking Co. features more than 15 kinds of made-from-scratch pies. Customers love the chocolate peanut butter pie.

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus

While Schmidt’s is best-known in the dessert world for their award-winning crème puffs, they also have amazing pies, including chocolate, coconut or banana cream pies; apple strudel; and cherry cheese tart.

Schneider’s Bakery

For more than 61 years, Scheider’s has been making some of the best baked goods in central Ohio and their pies are no exception. Their pie menu features pecan, apple, Dutch apple, apple pecan, blackberry, blueberry, cherry, peach and strawberry pies year-round, and the bakery also makes mince pies and pumpkin pies during the holiday season.