Trial for man accused of killing Ohio State student set to begin next month

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man charged with killing Reagan Tokes is now just one month away from heading to trial.

Brian Golsby is facing multiple charges in the February 2017 kidnapping and murder of Reagan Tokes. With the death penalty still on the table for the convicted felon, all eyes are on this high-profile case.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s office has issued nearly two dozen subpoenas for witnesses that will testify during the trial.

“These would be the witnesses that will explain what happened. And does the evidence support the charges that are in the indictment?” said Ron O’Brien, Franklin County Prosecutor.

O’Brien says his team has worked on this case for nearly a year and is ready to present their evidence to a jury.

Eighteen individuals, including some of Reagan Tokes friends and representatives from five entities, including the Grove City Police Department and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office will testify in court.

Investigators say Golsby kidnapped tokes after she left her job in the short north back in February 2017. They say Golsby raped and murdered her and dumped her body in a park in Grove City.

“A lot of the information will be from the police, setting the scene and tracing the victim’s path the night of the homicide,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien believes the trial will last three to four weeks.

Attorneys for Golsby had argued that there has been too much pre-trial publicity surrounding the case and that it “would be impossible” to get a fair trial in Franklin County.

The presiding judge overruled the defense motion to move.

O’Brien says despite the publicity he’s hoping the jury selected is fair and impartial.

“Despite anything they may have seen heard or read, can they still base any decision on what they hear in the courtroom.”

NBC4 reached out to Golsby’s defense attorneys for comment and have not received a response.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday.