Tsunami Warning issued for Alaska, British Columbia

KODIAK CITY, AK (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tsunami Warning for the southern coast of Alaska and parts of British Columbia after an 8.0 earthquake hit off the coast of Alaska.

The National Weather Service says the earthquake hit 175 miles southeast of Kodiak City, Alaska, and 365 miles south of Anchorage, Alaska.

The coasts of California, Oregon and Washington are under Tsunami watches as well.

