West Virginia to consider allowing certain first responders carry firearms

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –  A bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature would allow certain first responders to carry a firearm in the Mountain State.

House Bill 2916 will be submitted on Tuesday, January 23 by Delegates Pethtel, Hanshaw, and Lovejoy.

The bill would authorize certain first responders to carry firearms. It would also authorize supervisors to authorize ambulance crew members, firefighters, rescue squad members, and emergency service personnel to carry firearms with the completion of training to carry a firearm.

Those allowed to carry firearms would have to first complete a firearms training and certification program. They would also be required to maintain certification in a manner equivalent to members of the State Police.

