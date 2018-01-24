2018 U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team

Women:

Stacey Cook

Breezy Johnson

Megan McJames

Alice McKennis

Laurenne Ross (Who is, Q&A)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Who is, Q&A)

Resi Stiegler

Lindsey Vonn (Who is)

Jacqueline Wiles (Who is, Q&A)

Shiffrin and Vonn are the returning Olympic medalists. Shiffrin became youngest Olympic slalom gold medalist ever at the 2014 Sochi Games at 18. Vonn, 33, could become the oldest woman to claim an Olympic Alpine medal in PyeongChang.

Men:

Bryce Bennett

Tommy Biesemeyer

David Chodounsky

Ryan Cochran-Siegle

Mark Engel

Tommy Ford

Jared Goldberg

Tim Jitloff

Nolan Kasper

Ted Ligety (Who is, Q&A)

Wiley Maple

Steven Nyman (Who is, Q&A)

Andrew Weibrecht

Ligety, a two-time Olympic champion, and Weibrecht, a two-time Olympic medalist, are the two U.S. men’s Alpine skiers headed to PyeongChang with Olympic medals.