Blizzard of 1978 40th anniversary

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The weather on January 25, 1978, hardly suggested a winter storm of historic proportions was coming to Ohio.

The temperature rose to reached 41 degrees in Columbus, and 0.65 inch of rain fell. At midnight the mercury still stood at 40 degrees, with light rain and little wind.

Computer models suggested a major winter storm would develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico and head north through eastern Tennessee and Kentucky. Still, the prospect of a such a dramatic change in the weather, on mild evening of January 25, was hard to comprehend.

The storm deepened explosively between midnight and 4:00 a.m. on January 26, tracking from Portsmouth and Cleveland, with the barometric pressure tumbling to a record-low Category 3 hurricane level of 28.47 inches at Columbus. Rain turned to windswept snow as the temperature plummeted into the single digits. The Buckeye State was caught in the icy throes of a full-fledged Arctic blizzard.

By daybreak, travel had nearly come to a standstill. The snowfall varied from 6 to 12 inches, with heavier amounts in the northwest, but that was on top of a considerable amount of snow–28 inches had fallen earlier in the month in a series of three storms in Columbus–already a new record for any month.

The wind peaked at 69 mph at Columbus, and more than 100 mph over Lake Erie.

Ohio Governor James A. Rhodes declared a state of emergency, urging residents to stay home. The mountainous drifts were historic–10 to 25 feet in places.

Nearly 6000 people were stranded on Ohio roads. The combination of extreme cold and windblown snow caused the deaths of 51 Ohioans–nearly half died in their stranded vehicles.

The storm damage exceeded $100 million. Governor Rhodes called the blizzard the “greatest disaster in Ohio history.”

An estimated 175,000 residents lost electricity for several days, and schools and businesses would remain shuttered for a week or more. More than 5,000 national guardsmen were ordered into action by Governor James A. Rhodes to help clear 31,000 miles of roadway and attend to trapped victims in their cars and homes.

The Ohio Army National Guard placed the number of Ohioans rescued at more than 10,000 by truck, and another 2,700 were picked up by Ohio Air National Guard helicopter flights.

Bitterly cold weather in the wake of the Great Blizzard of ’78 compounded the unprecedented hardships created by Ohio’s Storm of the Century.