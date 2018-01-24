Cavaliers continue slump despite James’ historic night

SAN ANTONIO, TX (WCMH/AP) – Lebron James and the Cavaliers finally had something to celebrate last night — but a win wasn’t one of them.

James became the youngest player to reach 30,000 points in last night’s game, but the team fell short of victory, losing 114-102 to the San Antonio Spurs. It was the Cavaliers 10th loss in 13 games.

After missing his first two midrange jumpers and a pair of free throws, James made two driving layups and a 20-footer, and then rose above Danny Green for a 19-foot jumper with one second remaining in the first quarter to reach the mark. The shot put Cleveland up 29-25.

But the Cavaliers couldn’t capitalize on the historic night, losing their third game in a row and dropping seven of their last ten.

James’ 28 points and 7 assists led the team in both categories, but he also led the team with five turnovers. At 33 years and 24 days, James is the youngest player to get 30,000. Kobe Bryant was 34 years and 104 days when he got there.

The Cavaliers also shot only six of 21 from 3-point range, and had 18 total turnovers to the Spurs nine.

The Spurs also shot below 30 percent from 3-point range, but shot 50 percent from the field and also took 22 more shots than the Cavaliers.

Cleveland returns home for a game this Friday against the Indianapolis Pacers. The Cavaliers are 0-3 against the Pacers this season.