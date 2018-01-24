Dublin location among 180 Toys R Us stores closing nationwide

WAYNE, NJ (WCMH) — The Dublin Toys R Us store will be closing 180 stores nationwide in part of the company’s restructuring after filing for bankruptcy.

According to CNBC, the closures will begin February and run through mid-April.

The Toys R Us located at 3610 West Dublin-Granville Road, in Dublin is among four stores in Ohio scheduled to close, but the only location in the Columbus area.

“The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Brandon wrote Tuesday in a memo to customers. “The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company.”

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy back in September of last year.

The Wayne, New Jersey-based retailer added that a number of its existing locations will be co-branded as Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores, according to CNBC.

To see the full list of stores click here: Toys R Us to close 180 stores across the US