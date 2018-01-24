Family waits for answers after Madison Co. home invasion leaves two dead

Published: Updated:

LONDON, OH (WCMH) — As police in London continue to investigate a home invasion that left two men dead, on Monday evening, a family is waiting for answers.

According to investigators, William Benson, 28, was shot and killed when two men entered his home.

Police said Justin Coffey, 24, is considered a suspect and he was also killed.

A second suspect remains on the run.

“I don’t know why it happened,” said Tina Garrett, Benson’s sister. “Billy was a great young man.”

Garrett said she was unaware of any trouble in her brother’s life, and her whole family is shocked by his death.

“They took someone very precious from my family,” she said. “I just want to wake up from this nightmare.”

Investigators are awaiting testing on evidence and continuing to follow leads, according to London Police Chief Glenn Nicol.

So far, no additional suspects have been named and no motive has been determined.

Benson’s roommate was also injured in the gunfire. At last check, authorities said he is stable.

