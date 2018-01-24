Florida Manatee Released Into the Wild, Months After It Was Found With Serious Injuries

After being rescued three months ago, a Florida manatee is being set free.

The animal, Commandyr, was found floating in Key Largo in November. He was extremely thin and had boat marks on him. He had fractured ribs and parasites as well. 

He was taken to the Miami Seaquarium after being treated for his wounds. He then began his recovery at the facility, which provides rehabilitation services for rescued manatees.

They fed him a ton of lettuce to help him gain weight and made sure he could swim again.

Now, at about 1,000 pounds, he is ready to return to the wild.

He was loaded onto a truck for a trip to the Calusa Campground in Key Largo, where he was released.

