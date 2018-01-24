Free busing offered from closed Northern Lights Kroger to nearby open store

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger has partnered with EmpowerBus to offer a free shuttle service from its closed Northern Lights store to the nearby Morse Road store.

The free shuttle service will be available seven days a week and will run a continuous looping route between the Kroger at 3353 Columbus Avenue and the store located at 1745 Morse Road. The shuttle will run between 10am and 6pm every day, starting February 1.

Kroger says it will evaluate the use of the service on March 1, and adjust as needed at that time.

According to a release from the company, many of the employees from the Northern Lights Kroger have transferred to the Morse Road location.

“We are very proud of our great people at Northern Lights and glad we were able to find positions for everyone at our nearby stores. We thank all of our associates for their loyalty and service during the transition and welcome them to their new locations,” said Amy McCormick, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager.

Kroger continues to operate four stores in the immediate vicinity located at 1745 Morse Rd., 3417 North High St., 1350 North High St., and 199 Graceland Blvd., as part of their 17-store operation within the city of Columbus. Sav-A-Lot continues its operation .2 miles from the Northern Lights location.

