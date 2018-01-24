Jim Thome elected to baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.

Designated hitter Edgar Martinez came close after a grass-roots campaign to boost him. Barry Bonds and

PHOTOS: Jim Thome View as list View as gallery Open Gallery CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 23: Jim Thome #25 of the Cleveland Indians waves to the crowd during a tribute ceremony prior to the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on September 23, 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Designated hitter Jim Thome #25 of the Cleveland Indians slides safely into home as Catcher Tyler Flowers #17 of the Chicago White Sox catches the throw during the fourth inning at Progressive Field on September 20, 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Jim Thome #25 of the Cleveland Indians at bat against Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field on September 18, 2011 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Indians defeated the Twins 6-5. (Photo by Marilyn Indahl/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 16: Jim Thome #25 and Asdrubal Cabrera #13 of the Cleveland Indians celebrate a win against the Minnesota Twins on September 16, 2011 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Indians defeated the Twins 7-6. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 27: T hird base coach Steve Smith #10 celebrates with Jim Thome #25 of the Cleveland Indians as he rounds third base after his solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on August 27, 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 27: A Cleveland Indians fan holds up the bat from designated hitter Jim Thome #25 (not shown) during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals of the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 27, 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 26: A Cleveland Indians fan waves a sign in support of Jim Thome #25 (not shown) of Cleveland Indians prior to the game between the Cleveland Indians and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on August 26, 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) 13 May 2001: Jim Thome #25 of the Cleveland Indians drops the bat as he run to first base during the game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays at Jacobs Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The Devil Rays defeated the Indians 7-0.Mandatory Credit: Tom Pigeon /Allsport 11 Oct 1999: Jim Thome #25 of the Cleveland Indians hits his carreer playoff home run #16 during the ALDS game against the Boston Red Sox at Jacobs Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The Red Sox defeated the Indians 12-8. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport 7 Oct 1999: Harold Baines #33 of the Cleveland Indians congratulates Jim Thome #25 during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Jacobs Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Red Sox 11-1. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport 13 Oct 1998: Infielder Jim Thome #25 of the Cleveland Indians hits a grand slam home run during the American League Championships Series game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. The Yankees defeated the Indians 9-5. DENVER - JULY 6: Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals and Jim Thome of the Cleveland Indians participate in the Home Run Derby prior to the 69th MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 6, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) 24 Oct 1995: Jim Thome #25 of the Cleveland Indians slides into second base during a game against the Atlanta Braves at the Jacobs Field in Cleveland, Ohio.The Indians defeated the Braves 7-6. 11 Apr 1994: CLEVELAND INDIANS THIRD BASEMAN JIM THOME MAKES CONTACT WITH A PITCH WHILE AT BAT IN A GAME VERSUS THE CALIFORNIA ANGELS AT ANAHEIM STADIUM.

Roger Clemens, both tainted by the steroids scandal, edged up but again fell far short.

Jones and Thome made it 54 players elected in their first year of eligibility by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Jones was an eight-time All-Star third baseman for the Atlanta Braves. Thome hit 612 home runs, putting him eighth on the career list, and played mostly for the Cleveland Indians.

Guerrero was elected in his second try. The nine-time All-Star slugger played half his career with the Montreal Expos.

Hoffman was chosen in his third year. The former San Diego Padres closer had 601 saves, second all-time to Mariano Rivera’s 652.

The Hall announced the voting results Wednesday. The four new members will be inducted on July 29 in Cooperstown, New York.