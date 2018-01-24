Logan Paul Returns to YouTube for First Time Since Suicide Video Controversy

Vlogger Logan Paul has returned to YouTube for the first time since attracting widespread outrage with his decision to post a video of an alleged suicide victim in a Japanese forest.

In a seven-minute clip entitled “Suicide: Be Here Tomorrow,” Paul speaks with Kevin Hines, who jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge 17 years ago. He also meets with Dr. John Draper, the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

He also said that he plans to donate $1 million to suicide prevention organizations, $250,000 of which will go to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“It’s time to start a new chapter in my life as I continue to educate myself and others on suicide,” Paul says. “I’m humbled and thankful to say, this is just the beginning.”

He added: “I know I’ve made mistakes. I know I’ve let people down. But what happens when you’re given an opportunity to help make a difference in the world?” he says in the video. “It’s time to learn from the past as I get better and grow as a human being. I’m here to have a hard conversation as those who are suffering can have easier ones.

The video included tips on what a person can do when coming into contact with someone considering suicide.

The video has already been viewed more than 500,000 times.

The original video, which was posted on Dec. 31, was viewed six million times before it was pulled. Many called for him to quit YouTube altogether.

Paul, 22, later issued an apology.

On Jan. 3, Paul, 22, tweeted “taking time to reflect no vlog for now see you soon.”

After several days, YouTube nixed Paul from its preferred programming.

“In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred,” YouTube said in a statement. “Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season four of ‘Foursome’ and his new originals are on hold.”

RELATED STORIES



Logan Paul’s Brother Jake Finally Opens Up About YouTube Star’s Controversy





Former Child Model Commits Suicide After Being Bullied, Her Family Says





YouTube Removes Logan Paul From Its Preferred Programming Amid ‘Suicide Forest’ Uproar

