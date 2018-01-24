New Hampshire Police Dog Bites Man, Man Bites Dog, Man Gets Arrested

Deborah Hastings

A New Hampshire man has been arrested after biting a police dog on its head while trying to hide under a pile of clothes, authorities said.

The man, who has not been identified, has been charged with resisting arrest, interfering with a police dog and assaulting an officer.

State police were called in to assist Boscawen officers investigating a shooting on Sunday. A man with an outstanding warrant refused to come out of a house and K-9 Veda was sent in to find him, authorities said.

The man had scrambled to the back of the home and buried himself under a pile of clothes, police said.

When Veda bit him, he bit back and put the dog in a chokehold, according to authorities. He also struck an officer, officials said. He was eventually taken into custody after being Tasered.

“If you get into a biting competition with a police dog, you’re not going to win, Lt. Jason Killary of the Boscawen Police Department told Reuters. 

A photo of Veda was posted on the New Hampshire Canine Trooper’s Association’s Facebook page. “K-9 Veda was cleared medically and is OK,” the post with her image reads.

