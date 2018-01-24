PHOTOS: Dog named Violet almost dies from burns caused by hair dye

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County animal shelter is warning people not to dye their pets’ hair with dye intended for humans after an adorable maltese-mix dog suffered life-threatening injuries.

Pinellas County Animal Services posted disturbing photos to its Facebook page showing a severely burned 5 lb. dog named Violet whose hair had been dyed purple. It almost killed her.

“Violet’s eyes were swollen shut, she was limp and listless, she had obvious burns to her skin – we gave fluids, pain meds and we gently washed as much of the chemical dye off as we could, we bandaged her up. Then we waited – Violet went home with our veterinarian and we waited,” said Pinellas County Animal Services on Facebook.

Violet was in such bad shape when she arrived, the PCAS staff thought she would not live through the night.

“She came in the next morning and we were amazed that she had made it through the night. But still we waited. She wasn’t out of the woods but she was alert and freely offering kisses,” said PCAS.

The staff embarked on a mission to save the life of the little dog who melted their hearts. The first thing they did was examine Violet to see how extensive her injuries were.

“We began the arduous process of shaving off her hair to really measure the damage – to our horror her skin began to slough off,” said PCAS.

The PCAS staff worked diligently to help little Violet recover. For three months they gave her pain medication, antibiotics, IV fluids and honey treatments. They carefully removed her scabs, treated her burns and changed her bandages. They spent many sleepless nights worrying and hoping little Violet would pull through.

PHOTOS (Warning: graphic) Dog severely burned when hair dyed purple View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services Photo credit: Pinellas County Animal Services

Then they realized their hard work had paid off.

“Violet began to tell us what to do – it started with a little noise; not really a bark, not really a cry. But then she found her voice and she never, ever, EVER stopped.

She began to walk the halls, visiting each office requesting treats or hugs or gentle pats, always in the lead with our veterinarian in tow. It was clear – Violet was on the mend and she wanted everyone to know it.”

The staff was encouraged but they knew they weren’t out of the woods yet. The staff worried that Violet could be blind or get an infection or maybe her hair would not grow back.

“When the final badges came off we breathed a collective sigh of relief – Violet was beautiful,” said PCAS.

The staff at PCAS said Violet will always have her own individual style which is just fine with her new owners, who specialize in beautifying pets.

The PCAS said pet owners should learn an important lesson from Violet’s journey – only use products specifically meant for pets or you could be putting your pet’s life on the line.