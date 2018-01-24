Pickerington, Canal Winchester restaurants warned for ‘repeated uncorrected violations’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pair of restaurants has been warned to clean up their act, and get Up To Code.

Franklin County Public Health issued Warning Letters to Romeo’s Pizza, 80 W. Church St., Pickerington, and Subway, 6452 Winchester Square, Canal Winchester. The restaurants were called out for “repeated uncorrected violations.”

In the case of Romeo’s Pizza, we’re talking flour beetle larva in the dough sheeter, and drain flies in the mop room. The inspector also noted that “all the equipment must be thoroughly cleaned.”

At Subway, the inspector said the restaurant failed to get rid of drain flies throughout the store, and re-position the beverage center drain lines. The inspector also warned the business to clean the beverage center cabinet, and floors. The walk-in cooler needs a thermometer, too, according to the report.

If the violations aren’t corrected, the restaurants could be brought before Franklin County Public Health for administrative hearings.

