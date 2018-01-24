Pregnant ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee Rips Twitter Troll Who Bullied Her Over Form-Fitting Dress

Ginger Zee fired back against a Twitter troll who criticized the pregnant meteorologist for wearing a form fitting dress that showed off her baby bump.

“You have complained about being pregnant for months,” the female viewer tweeted. “Who chose that dress?”

Zee shot back on Twitter.

“I don’t remember complaining,” she wrote. “I remember being quite happy about it. And I am responsible for hiring or choosing my own wardrobe- so, me!”

The ABC News meteorologist is expecting her second child, a baby boy due next month.

“What an utterly rude thing to say,” one fan said.

“You should be ashamed of yourself to bash another woman,” said another defender.

Due to the outpouring of online support Zee has received, she took to Twitter to say there is a lesson in all of this.

“I am happy to hear everyone’s opinions even if I don’t agree and sometimes feel a responsibility to remind them there’s a human at the other end of the keyboard. Happy to give them that attention they need. Hope it helps someone else in their path,” she wrote Wednesday morning.

RELATED STORIES



Pregnant Reporter Rips Viewer Who Body-Shamed Her: ‘Do I Really Look Disgusting?’





Pregnant Anchor Who Was Body-Shamed Said Viewer’s Words Felt Like ‘A Knife Through My Heart’





TV Meteorologist Ginger Zee Reveals Battle With Depression and How She Once Attempted Suicide

