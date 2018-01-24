Pres. Trump ‘looking forward’ to Mueller interview

President Donald Trump is greeted by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, as he arrive at the Pentagon, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Vice President Mike Pence, is second from left, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, is right, (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on investigations of links between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign (all times local):

6 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s “looking forward” to being interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump says he’d be willing to answer questions under oath. Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, but his probe has expanded to include potential misdeeds by those in Trump’s orbit and the president himself.

Trump also says he doesn’t recall asking then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe last year about whom he voted for in 2016.

2 a.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation, the Justice Department said, as prosecutors moved closer to a possible interview with President Donald Trump about whether he took steps to obstruct an FBI probe into contacts between Russia and his 2016 campaign.

The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning. It came as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates whether Trump’s actions in office, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey, constitute improper efforts to stymie the FBI investigation.

