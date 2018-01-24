Remote doctor visits could help prevent the spread of the flu

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This year’s flu season is sending people to hospitals in record-breaking numbers, with many ending up in emergency rooms.

To help prevent the spread of the virus, doctors say you no longer have to travel to see a physician, all you have to do is download an app.

The United States is in the middle of a severe flu outbreak and the CDC says flu cases continue to increase at an alarming rate across the country.

The Ohio Department of Health reports an average of 18-hundred cases of people being hospitalized for the flu this year.

Many doctors are urging people with flu-like symptoms to stay at home and contact a physician for a virtual diagnosis.

“Just like how we are talking right now it would allow a patient to be seen from the comfort of their home or their office for any kind of basic simple concern or medical issue,” said Dr. Matthew Faiman, with Cleveland Clinic.

Faiman has diagnosed hundreds of patients with the flu using the hospital’s clinic Express Care virtual app connecting patients with doctors virtually through their phone or computer.

“We will have people participate in their own exams. I will have them press on their sinuses, even shine a light in the back of their throat, I’ll even have them jump up and down. this will help me what the diagnosis is,” said Faiman.

The cost is just $49 to connect with a provider, in less than 5 minutes.

“It looks like it still is going to be peaking in the next few weeks but we are still going to see it growing I think through the end of january and then maybe start to slow down a little bit, but this one is a real significant flu season.”

If you have something your doctor can’t help you with over the phone, they recommend going to your local ER or urgent care to see someone in person.