ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a collision with a salt truck, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to a crash in the area of Possum Hollow and Charleston Pike, about eight miles east of Chillicothe, at about 9:41pm Wednesday.

A dispatcher told NBC4 one person had died in the two-vehicle crash, but no other details were immediately released.