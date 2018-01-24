‘Talking’ Giraffe Calf Delights Staff at Abilene Zoo in Texas

How now brown … giraffe?

A baby giraffe at the Abilene Zoo in Texas has been captured on video mooing like a cow. The recent arrival was not pleased when she was separated from mom for a medical procedure. That’s when she let out several bovine bellows.

Zoo staff were able to grab cellphone video of what they called a rare occurrence of a giraffe “vocalizing.”

The calf weighs nearly 200 pounds and is bonding well with her first-time mom, zoo officials said. She was introduced to other giraffes in the zoo’s growing herd, including her half-brother, Cha Tatu. He took the opportunity to do what big brothers do often, which was to annoy his baby sister.

After he kept biting her ears, she appeared fed up and ambled away.

The zoo’s giraffe population has tripled in past two years. A ceremony will soon be held to announce the name of the mooing giraffe, officials said.

