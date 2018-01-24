Tammy Duckworth to be first sitting US senator to give birth

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., followed by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Duckworth has announced that she’s pregnant with her second child, making her the first senator to give birth while in office. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth is pregnant with her second child. She will be the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office.

The 49-year-old Democrat, a veteran who lost her legs in the Iraq War, announced her pregnancy in a news release Tuesday.

“Parenthood isn’t just a women’s issue, it’s an economic issue and an issue that affects all parents — men and women alike,” Duckworth said. “As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a Senator can be, I’m hardly alone or unique as a working parent.”

Duckworth added that her first daughter, Abigail, “has only made me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere.”

Duckworth gave birth to her first child in 2014, while serving in the House. She is one of only 10 lawmakers who have given birth while serving in Congress. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., was a U.S. representative when she had her second child in 2008. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., has had three children while serving in Congress.

Sen. Dick Durbin, Duckworth’s colleague from Illinois, congratulated Duckworth on Twitter.

“Proud to have her as my colleague,” he said, “and prouder still that she will make history by being the first U.S. Senator to have a baby while in office. I couldn’t be happier for her.”

Duckworth said she is due in the spring.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s