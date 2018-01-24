Texas 5-Year-Old Bitten by Rattlesnake Battles Toward Recovery in Hospital

MAYA CHUNG, MAYA CHUNG Published: Updated:

A 5-year-old is battling the effects of a snake bite after she was bitten by a rattlesnake while out for a morning hike with her family in Texas.

Emily Oehler was out with her mom, dad and two siblings at Longhorn Cavern State Park in Burnet, Texas, Saturday when things took a harrowing turn.

“We were walking around, just messing around, looking at things,” Emily’s mom, Alicia Oehler, told InsideEdition.com. “And [Emily] just came flying around that bush like bloody murder just screaming, ‘Snake snake!'”

Oehler said Emily’s foot quickly began to swell and she was in tremendous pain.

“I asked, ‘What bit you?’ and, ‘What kind of snake was it?’ Oehler said. “She said, ‘I don’t know — I just heard a rattle.’ She was getting sleepy. She was screaming.”

Park rangers later found the snake and identified it as a 4-foot-long western diamondback rattlesnake, one of the most poisonous in North America. 

EMS rushed Emily to a hospital, but she required anti-venom, so they later transported her by helicopter to a hospital in Austin.

Throughout the week, Emily has received more than 40 doses of anti-venom. Her mom said her condition continues to fluctuate. She’s developed blisters and bruises on her leg.

And her parents said the struggle won’t stop with the hospital, as she will have to have rehabilitation therapy.

They are now warning others of the dangers.

“Wear snake boots; be prepared; don’t take your eyes off your kids,” Wes Oehler, Emily’s dad, said. “It doesn’t take but a split–second.”

The parents, who have taken off work to be by Emily’s side, have started a GoFundMe campaign to help with hospital bills.

RELATED STORIES


Man Arrested for Allegedly Housing Dangerous Reptiles, Including Alligators and Venomous Snakes


Whitesnake Video Star Tawny Kitaen ‘Excited’ as She Has Breast Implants Removed


Hikers Stranded in Florida Everglades Survive Despite Gators and Venomous Snakes

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s