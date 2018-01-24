Toddler dies in bathtub when left with 3-year-old sister

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother found her 14-month-old toddler submerged in water after leaving the child and her 3-year-old sister alone in the bathtub “for a few minutes.”

The Florida Times-Union says emergency crews started CPR on the child at the Fernandina Beach home on Tuesday afternoon, but she was declared dead a short time later at a hospital.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper told reporters that the death was “totally preventable” and is a “sad reminder that when your child is in or near the water, you need to keep your eyes on them at all times.”

The 3-year-old wasn’t injured.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating and the older child is being taken care of by her grandmother.

