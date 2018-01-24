Troopers seize marijuana worth $96,000 in Cuyahoga County traffic stop

By Published:

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 24 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop along Interstate 71 Monday.

According to the patrol, troopers stopped a 2015 Jeep Patriot with Georgia plates was stopped for speeding along I-71 in Cuyahoga County.

Investigators said a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle. A search revealed 24 pounds of marijuana packed away in a suitcase.

The value of the marijuana was estimated at $96,000, according to the patrol.

The driver, Jessica Strother, 28, of Cleveland, was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

Strother was taken to the Medina County Jail.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s