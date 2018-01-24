CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 24 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop along Interstate 71 Monday.

According to the patrol, troopers stopped a 2015 Jeep Patriot with Georgia plates was stopped for speeding along I-71 in Cuyahoga County.

Investigators said a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle. A search revealed 24 pounds of marijuana packed away in a suitcase.

The value of the marijuana was estimated at $96,000, according to the patrol.

The driver, Jessica Strother, 28, of Cleveland, was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

Strother was taken to the Medina County Jail.