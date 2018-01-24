Two teens killed in Delaware County crash

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers said two teens were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

Officials said Jacob Richardson, 16, and Mykaela Fellure, 15, were heading southbound in a Jeep Wrangler. The vehicle, driven by Richardson, traveled left of center on State Route 257. At about 3:02pm, the car went off the roadway and struck a guardrail, utility pole and tree before overturning.

Richard and Fellure were pronounced at the scene. A third juvenile, who has not been named, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.