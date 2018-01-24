Wintry mix & snow showers return this evening

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Today was a much colder day in our area behind a cold front that dropped temperatures during the day yesterday. We mentioned this on-air, but we have had everything basically since Monday night in our area. We have had rain, sleet, graupel, snow, freezing rain, hail, severe winds, and lightning.

What to expect this evening…

We are going to continue to a light wintry mix for the early part of the evening, but for the most part temperatures are now getting cold enough that most of what falls is falling as snow. We should see the change to all snow showers very soon, and these will continue through at least the first half of the evening as a disturbance pivots through our area.

It is entirely possibly that there will be some slick spots overnight tonight as most of our roads have been just wet through the day today, but given 12+ hours of subfreezing temperatures in spots overnight, we could see some slick spots to start the morning on early Thursday.

If you do enjoy this beautiful winter wonderland that is trying to get back into our area tonight, it will not last long. This disturbance will slip east tonight, and skies will slowly clear behind it starting tonight, and accelerating tomorrow. Oh yea, temperatures will push back into the upper 30s to lower 40s on Thursday, and 50s are back for Friday & Saturday.

If you missed out on the snow sticking today, your neighbors shared some snow shots

PHOTOS: Snow 1/24/18 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Terri Shinn - Galloway Sheila Leonard Coombs - SW Columbus near Bolton Field Sara Kleon - Circleville Nicole Richer Jones - Zanesville Lori Wright - West Lafayette Lisa Dockendorf - Dublin Lindsay Brents Linda Courtley - Reynoldsburg Kristen Stegman Nickerson - Coshocton County Kim Waters - Edison Kiera Yaniga - Circleville Kendra Dille Cook - Laurelville Katie Campbell-Huber - Nashport Kathy Maurer Payne - Norwich John Esper - West Side Cbus Jessica Gillis - Tarlton Diane Stevens - Centerburg Diane Mcglinchey - Hilliard Diana Forrider - Marion Danielle Russell - Sunbury Carolyn Boals - Zanesville Brittany Anderson - Lancaster Ashley lusetti N-of-Fredericktown Amber Klingler - Logan

If you ever have questions about weather, climate, snow, or have great pictures, send them my way, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave