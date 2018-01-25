50 pounds of marijuana seized in Miami County traffic stop

PIQUA, OH (WCMH) — A Georgia man was jailed Wednesday after marijuana worth $226,000 was found during a traffic stop.

The stop happened around 8:42am Wednesday on Interstate 75 near milepost 84.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers searched the vehicle after they say a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the car. The search revealed 50 pounds of marijuana packed in bags in the trunk of the car, the patrol said.

The suspect, Kasheem R. Hill, 26, of Marietta, Georgia was arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail. He is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of criminal tools.

He faces up to nine years in prison and a $17,500 fine if convicted.

PHOTOS: Ohio State Highway Patrol marijuana bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Ohio State Highway Patrol) (Ohio State Highway Patrol) (Ohio State Highway Patrol) (Ohio State Highway Patrol)