American and Delta agree to fly each other’s stranded passengers

By Published: Updated:
A traveler rests on the floor as American Airlines aircraft are lined up the the gates at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FORT WORTH, TX (WCMH) — A new agreement between Delta and American Airlines states that will begin flying each other’s stranded passengers.

According to CNBC, the two companies announced Wednesday they are resuming an agreement that allows flyers to rebook on each other’s flights during travel disruptions.

This resumes an agreement from 2015 between the two biggest airlines in the U.S.

The new agreement is “a tool that will give our employees more options to reaccommodate customers whose flights are canceled during weather and other uncommon scenarios when Delta flights are canceled,” Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said.

CNBC reports the move could save both airlines money and flyer satisfaction during travel disruptions which might have left passengers stranded.

