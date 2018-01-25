Authorities Save Dog From Burning Home in Intense Video

Police in Georgia saved a dog’s life after finding him nearly unconscious in a burning home.

Atlanta police officers carried the pup away from the flames of the abandoned home and were able to resuscitate him.

He was wrapped in a coat and once an EMT arrived at the scene, the canine received oxygen. In a video shot of the moment, the dog, who authorities named Smokey, can be seen lying on the sidewalk as he’s comforted by police.

Smokey was later turned over to Fulton County Animal Services and stayed overnight at the veterinary hospital.

He is now available for adoption, police said.

“We are so incredibly proud of the compassion and love our officers showed for this animal, thank you,” the Atlanta Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

