Buckeye Valley community mourns two students killed in crash

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Thursday was a very sad school day for students and staff at Buckeye Valley Local Schools as they grieve for two students killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash happened in Delaware County on State Route 257, near Fry Road. Two students were killed and a third was treated and released from Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Students are holding a candlelight vigil on the track Thursday evening for sophomore Jacob Richardson, 16 and freshman Mykaela Fellure, 15.

Richardson’s younger sister survived the crash and has been released from the hospital.

Mary Sealy’s home sits 100 feet from where the students died and said she heard the crash.

“I just heard a loud noise, it went ‘boom, boom, boom’ and it went on for a long time,” Sealy said.

She had just checked her mailbox and was stepping back into her home when she heard the crash.

“I ran out, I ran over there, I heard someone screaming, as soon as I came out the door and heard someone screaming help me, help me,” she said.

Another driver stopped and climbed down into a gully to where the vehicle had landed on its roof on the embankment.

“You just feel so helpless,” Sealy said. She called 911, and brought a towel outside to stop the bleeding of one of the victims.

Buckeye Valley Local Schools brought in extra counselors to the schools to help students cope. A Delaware County school resource officer also works there and is helping to talk with the students.

“I’ve talked to the Buckeye Valley school resource officer Deputy Fred Strawser, and he says these are his kids. (He was) talking about the entire student body, so he has taken this tragedy to heart like the entire community has,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russ Martin. He said they have resource officers in all of Delaware County’s schools.

Standing in her front yard and looking at the remnants of the crash scene, Mary Sealy says she too hurts for the family and community.

“I am just sorry, sorry for the families and sorry for the kids, because kids are just driving along and they are fine, then they are not. And it was really bad conditions that day,” Sealy said.

Funeral arraignments for the two students have not been made public yet.