Chemo Cars: Man Creates Service to Drive Patients to Treatment After His Mom Dies of Cancer

For cancer patients who struggle to get to their treatment appointments, ChemoCars is answering prayers.

Zach Bolster started the service after his mom died of cancer in 2016. He noticed when he accompanied her to chemotherapy that other patients, often elderly or low-income, had no reliable ride.

“Frankly, it was infuriating to see people struggle just to get lifesaving treatment,” Bolster said. “And I just wanted to do something about it.”

ChemoCars began in March 2017, a coordinated effort with Uber and Lyft to drive cancer patients to their appointments, free of charge.

The nonprofit organization is funded by donations, and the service has been life-changing for patients.

Patricia Curry, who has stage 3 breast cancer, said she would have no other ride if not for the organization.

“I don’t know what plan I was trying to come up with, but thank God for Zach’s plan,” Curry told CBS.

Every person who uses the service honors Bolster’s mother. When patients call ChemoCars, they’re dialing her old cell phone number.

“It makes me feel good to make a difference,” Bolster said. “It was unfair to see that not everyone had the same shot at beating cancer. I think she (his mother) would be proud of what we’re doing.”

