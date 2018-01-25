Chillicothe teacher killed in single-vehicle crash

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — A teacher in Chillicothe was killed after her vehicle struck a utility pole in Pickaway County yesterday.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:36pm, Wednesday, deputies were called to the area of State Route 762 in Scioto Township on the report of a crash.

Deputies say Alicia C. Windon was driving a 2008 Hyundai Accent westbound on SR 762 when she lost control of the vehicle on the slippery roadway and slid into a ditch, striking a utility pole.

Windon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Superintendent Jon C. Saxton confirmed that Windon was a Physical Education teacher with the Chillicothe City School District.

Saxton released the following statement in regards to Windon’s death:

The Chillicothe City School District Board of Education and Administration wishes to extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of Alicia “Carmalitta” Windon who was tragically killed in an automobile accident late yesterday (Jan. 24) afternoon in Pickaway County. Our hearts our heavy this morning as many are initially learning about this accident. Our staff members will gather before school begins to discuss plans for informing and offering counseling to our students today. Mrs. Windon has been an employee of the district since 2013 and was an outstanding and beloved Physical Education Teacher. Carmalitta’s warmth, love, and care for others was reflected in her radiant and perpetual smile. Additional Counselors have been contacted and will be available for staff and students in need of their services today. We appreciate the help being offered by other schools and agencies. We will continue to keep Carmalitta’s students, friends, colleagues, and family in our thoughts and prayers.

Deputies continue to investigate but say Windon was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.