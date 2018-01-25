City boards up two suspected drug houses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus announced it has boarded up the second west side drug house in as many days.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced that the city secured an emergency court order to vacate and shutter 297 Avondale Avenue. The City described the home as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for illegal narcotics and a site of frequent gun violence.

The Avondale Avenue home is located within walking distance of Avondale Elementary.

The city also plans to court Friday to shut down a third home.

“The drug epidemic that is plaguing our society requires a broad-based response, ranging from criminal prosecution to treatment and addiction services,” said City Attorney Zach Klein. “We’ll continue to be aggressive in shutting down drug houses operating in residential neighborhoods, especially those near our schools.”

According to the City Attorney’s office:

Columbus Police began investigating the property several months ago in response to community complaints of drug trafficking and shots being fired at the premises. Police officials contacted owner Charles Cook in mid-August and made him aware of the “criminal conduct of his tenants, the danger his tenants posed to the neighborhood, drug activity complaints stemming from his property, illegal firearm activities related to his property” and the possible consequences if he failed to take action. The drug activity continued and on January 17, 2018 narcotics detectives executed a search warrant. After having to make a forced entry, detectives found: A semi-automatic weapon

A rifle

3 grams of heroin

3 grams of crack-cocaine

Four people inside, one of whom was arrested for felony possession of heroin

Wednesday, the city obtained a similar court order to board up a home at 333 South Hague Avenue.

According to the City Attorney’s office:

Columbus Police began investigating the property due to community complaints of illegal activity several months ago. Narcotics detectives made three covert purchases of crack-cocaine at the premises in October and November 2017. A search warrant was executed on November 9, 2017. Police officials formally notified the owner, Mr. Smith, via certified mail about the drug violations occurring at the property on November 15, 2017. The letter also informed him of his duty to evict and abate the nuisance. According to court documents, Mr. Smith had filed an eviction action regarding the property on February 27, 2017 but allowed the writ to expire in May without following through on it. No other eviction action has been filed by him since. Narcotics detectives made four more covert purchases of crack-cocaine at the premises earlier this month. They then executed another search warrant on January 16, 2018 and found: A Glock 23 semi-automatic weapon, a pistol, a gun magazine and live 40 caliber rounds

16.06 grams of heroin

21.03 grams of crack-cocaine

Nine people inside, three of whom were arrested for felonious possession of drugs

The city plans to go to court to shut down a third suspected drug house on Friday.